Madurai division of Southern Railways earn Rs 1.08 crore from ticket checking in October

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Division of Southern Railways (MDSR) has recorded a ticket-checking revenue of Rs 1.08 crore from 16,042 penalty cases in the month of October. The division's total ticket-checking earnings so far, from April 2023 to October 2023, now stands at Rs 5.93 crore, according to a statement from the division.

In the statement, Public Relations Officer MK Gopinath said the revenue from total ticket-checking earnings in the first seven months of the financial year has crossed Rs 5 crore. Of the total cases, 15,734 were recorded for ticketless/irregular travel and Rs 1.06 crore was collected as a penalty from the defaulters. Another 308 cases pertained to unbooked/excess luggage and

Rs 1.98 lakh was collected from the violators, he said.

In view of the festive season, Gopinath added, a ticket-checking drive has been planned from November 5 to November 30. These checks are aimed at preventing the transport of crackers/inflammable items on trains.

Those found to be carrying inflammable and explosive articles on trains will be punished under sections 67, 154, 164, and 165 of the Railways Act, 1989. Violators can be imprisoned for up to three years, or fined up to Rs 1,000, or both besides being held liable for the loss, injury, and damage caused.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Division of Southern Railways (MDSR) has recorded a ticket-checking revenue of Rs 1.08 crore from 16,042 penalty cases in the month of October. The division's total ticket-checking earnings so far, from April 2023 to October 2023, now stands at Rs 5.93 crore, according to a statement from the division. In the statement, Public Relations Officer MK Gopinath said the revenue from total ticket-checking earnings in the first seven months of the financial year has crossed Rs 5 crore. Of the total cases, 15,734 were recorded for ticketless/irregular travel and Rs 1.06 crore was collected as a penalty from the defaulters. Another 308 cases pertained to unbooked/excess luggage and Rs 1.98 lakh was collected from the violators, he said. In view of the festive season, Gopinath added, a ticket-checking drive has been planned from November 5 to November 30. These checks are aimed at preventing the transport of crackers/inflammable items on trains.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Those found to be carrying inflammable and explosive articles on trains will be punished under sections 67, 154, 164, and 165 of the Railways Act, 1989. Violators can be imprisoned for up to three years, or fined up to Rs 1,000, or both besides being held liable for the loss, injury, and damage caused. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp