Educated people increasing, not enough jobs: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the state government has aimed at creating more job opportunities. Hailing the AI technology, he noted that the percentage of educated people and number of colleges are high but job opportunities are not sufficient in southern districts.

The minister was in the district to attend an event at a government-aided college on Saturday. "The state government's announcement to establish IT parks will create more jobs across the state. However, the financial crisis present when the DMK government took charge continues. As a result, the government cannot establish more IT parks on its own," said Thiaga Rajan.



"AI can give us on-demand computing power as needed. Once we were training the people on how to use the computer, now the computer is trained to understand human beings with AI technology, which has huge potential," he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI: Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the state government has aimed at creating more job opportunities. Hailing the AI technology, he noted that the percentage of educated people and number of colleges are high but job opportunities are not sufficient in southern districts. The minister was in the district to attend an event at a government-aided college on Saturday. "The state government's announcement to establish IT parks will create more jobs across the state. However, the financial crisis present when the DMK government took charge continues. As a result, the government cannot establish more IT parks on its own," said Thiaga Rajan. "AI can give us on-demand computing power as needed. Once we were training the people on how to use the computer, now the computer is trained to understand human beings with AI technology, which has huge potential," he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });