Streamline better compensation process for crop damage from wildlife attack: Tamil Nadu Farmers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers in the district have called for a more streamlined process to provide compensation for crops affected by wildlife and have highlighted the need for improved forest management and compensation.

There are approximately 16,329 hectares of forested area bordering Venbavur, Ranjankudi, Sithali, Arumadal, Peelvadi, Perali, and Murukkankudi villages in Perambalur district, where agriculture remains the prime source of income.

This region is home to diverse wildlife such as deer, rabbits, wild boars, foxes, and peacocks, which often cause substantial harm to crops, particularly maize. Despite reporting damages to the agriculture and forest departments, farmers complain of considerable delays in field visits and compensating for the loss.

Farmers have now suggested that wire fences be erected to prevent wildlife incursions into agricultural land. In October alone, around 80 hectares of maize in Perali village were destroyed by wildlife. "It is up to the forest, agriculture and revenue departments to inspect crops affected by wildlife. It takes months for these departments to survey the damage, by which weed germination would have increased, and the extent of damage is unlikely to be visible," said S Ragavan, a farmer from Perali.

"The forest department should not wait for the farmers to file a petition regarding the issue. Concerned range officers should come to know about this through VAOs and immediately inspect the damage and take action to provide full compensation," he said, further adding that it was unacceptable that farmers should suffer so much because of wildlife raids.

He also suggested setting up a toll-free number to report such incidents. Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Perambalur District President N Chelladurai stressed the challenges faced by farmers in obtaining the necessary documents for compensation. "The compensation offered to them is low. So the district administration should inform the government about the total damage and provide full compensation.

Forests could also be improved by planting fruit trees and providing adequate water resources to keep wild animals out. A wire fence could then be erected around the forest," Chelladurai explained. "In the recent farmers' grievance redressal meeting, we gave the officers' number to the farmers to report this damage immediately. Through this, steps will be taken to inspect this issue and provide compensation quickly. Also, we are planting saplings to improve forests," district collector K Karpagam told TNIE.

