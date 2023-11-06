Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu exploring alternatives for ACs to cut down power consumption

The working principle of a district cooling system is a centralised chilling plant that produces chilled water. The water is transferred to various buildings through an underground network of pipes.

Published: 06th November 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chilled water is transferred to buildings through underground network of insulated pipes in district cooling system | express

Chilled water is transferred to buildings through underground network of insulated pipes in district cooling system | express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rising power consumption during summer and sudden rise in temperature are forcing the state to look at alternative solutions like district cooling, a centralised source that could provide cooling to entire buildings through pipelines. The State Planning Commission is preparing a feasibility report on the district cooling system in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme. 

According to sources, a road map for district cooling solutions is being prepared along with the Industries Department and the Department of Environment and Energy. This could mean flats and homes in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, which have electricity meters and water meters, could soon have cooling meters where in tariff will have a fixed demand charge.

The working principle of a district cooling system is a centralised chilling plant that produces chilled water. The water is transferred to various buildings or facilities through an underground network of insulated pipes. A control system regulates the temperature of the water produced by the chilling plant and monitors the flow rate of the water through the distribution network.

“By adopting a district cooling system, multiple buildings can share the cost of a centralised plant, resulting in significant energy savings,” said Sudheer Perla, country head, of Tabreed India, on the integration of district cooling in Chennai’s climate action plan. Tabreed has been a partner with UNEP for the last eight years in India and is vying to partner with the state in offering district cooling services.

“Initial investment is high, which includes an underground pipeline network similar to city gas distribution. The focus currently is to use the technology for industrial parks, which Sipcot is setting up,” Perla said.

Though the penetration of air conditioners in India is around 9%, it is expected to grow to 30% in next 10 years. Currently, Chennai consumes almost 13,000 GW of electricity per hour, which is 14% of the total power generated and purchased by Tangedco. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power consumption Cooling summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp