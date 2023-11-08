Tamil Nadu: Row over temple path sparks tension between two communities in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A section of people in Kalampalayam near Karamadai has appealed to the district administration to give them access through a land, believed to be wafq board property, to reach a temple. Sources said minor skirmishes and verbal duels had broken out between people from both faiths regarding the issue in the last five months, but no police complaint was filed.

According to sources, around five years ago, an Angalamman temple was built on a private plot next to Poramboke land which belongs to waqf board. Hindus say they should be given rights over the land stating it is used by people to reach the temple. Recently, waqf board members tried to fence the land, but people from other faiths opposed it.

To prevent the escalation of tension, police and the revenue officials convened a peace meeting and promised both sides that an amicable solution would be found. A month has passed since the meeting, but officials have yet to come up with a solution.

“Two weeks ago when a family used the path to reach the temple it was questioned by the opposite group. Meanwhile, somebody placed a statue there which increased the tension. The district administration and police should take immediate action to sort out the issue before it becomes a problem,” said Kumar (name changed), a resident of the village.

Sources in the police department said both sides staked claim to the land during the peace meeting. “Hence we have submitted the report under section 145 CrPC to the Revenue Department and requested them to settle the issue amicably. We are keeping a close watch on the situation in the village,” said a senior police officer.

Revenue Divisional Officer (North) PK Govindan said they have been monitoring the issue. “We are checking the records related to the land and working to solve the issue without any issues,” he said.

