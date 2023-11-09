Discrimination against Dalits in TN's Tenkasi: 46-year-old cook attacked by non-Dalits, hospitalised

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A Scheduled Caste man, who is working as a cook at an Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel, was hacked allegedly by some MBC men in Arunachalapuram village near Alangulam on Wednesday.

The victim, E Anbalagan (46), has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) with cut injuries on his head and hands. Alangulam police have booked S Gobi (26) of Arunachalapuram and a few other unidentified persons in connection with the assault.



People of both SC and MBC communities reside in Arunachalapuram village. Some months ago, the SC residents attempted to install a party flag and this irked the MBC residents. The village elders conducted a talk between both groups and resolved the issue. "Last month, the MBC community conducted a temple festival and some SC youth went to witness it. Owing to the previous enmity, a few MBC youth attacked an SC youth. Alangulam police subsequently filed a case and initiated inquiries," said sources.



"On Wednesday, Gobi and two other persons waylaid the autorickshaw of an SC resident from Arunachalapuram village on the outskirts of the village and attempted to hack the driver with the sickle. However, the SC man managed to flee from the spot. At this same time, Anbalagan, who is working as a cook at the ADW hostel in Reddiarpatti, crossed the spot on his way to the hostel. The MBC men asked him to stop his vehicle. Thinking that they were requesting a lift, Anbalagan stopped the vehicle. Immediately, the suspects hacked him with a sickle on his head and hands. He was first taken to Alangulam government hospital, from where he was referred to the TvMCH," they added.



Meanwhile, the SC residents of Arunachalapuram staged a protest in front of Alangulam police station by blocking the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi state highway road, demanding protection. Vehicular movement on the road was affected for 45 minutes. The protestors dispersed after police officials held talks with them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TENKASI: A Scheduled Caste man, who is working as a cook at an Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel, was hacked allegedly by some MBC men in Arunachalapuram village near Alangulam on Wednesday. The victim, E Anbalagan (46), has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) with cut injuries on his head and hands. Alangulam police have booked S Gobi (26) of Arunachalapuram and a few other unidentified persons in connection with the assault. People of both SC and MBC communities reside in Arunachalapuram village. Some months ago, the SC residents attempted to install a party flag and this irked the MBC residents. The village elders conducted a talk between both groups and resolved the issue. "Last month, the MBC community conducted a temple festival and some SC youth went to witness it. Owing to the previous enmity, a few MBC youth attacked an SC youth. Alangulam police subsequently filed a case and initiated inquiries," said sources. "On Wednesday, Gobi and two other persons waylaid the autorickshaw of an SC resident from Arunachalapuram village on the outskirts of the village and attempted to hack the driver with the sickle. However, the SC man managed to flee from the spot. At this same time, Anbalagan, who is working as a cook at the ADW hostel in Reddiarpatti, crossed the spot on his way to the hostel. The MBC men asked him to stop his vehicle. Thinking that they were requesting a lift, Anbalagan stopped the vehicle. Immediately, the suspects hacked him with a sickle on his head and hands. He was first taken to Alangulam government hospital, from where he was referred to the TvMCH," they added. Meanwhile, the SC residents of Arunachalapuram staged a protest in front of Alangulam police station by blocking the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi state highway road, demanding protection. Vehicular movement on the road was affected for 45 minutes. The protestors dispersed after police officials held talks with them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });