Experts want thermal power units in Tamil Nadu to be modernised to meet rising demand  

CHENNAI: In a bid to meet rising electricity demand, experts have emphasised the importance of modernising state-owned thermal power stations and expediting ongoing power projects across Tamil Nadu. Although Tangedco has thermal power plants with a total capacity of 4,300 MW, enabling the production of 37,800 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, the utility typically achieves only 55% to 60% of this capacity which is almost the same as national average.

Former TNERC member S Nagalsamy said, “Even in north Chennai new thermal unit, the utility has been facing frequent technical errors like boiler tube punctures which affect generation. The plant load factor (PLF) is one the key performance indicators of a power plant and it is commonly considered as a measure of a plant’s capacity utilisation.

Tangedco’s average PLF stands at 59%, which is insufficient and has to be scaled up to 70%. To achieve this, the power utility has to conduct a detailed study at thermal stations and examine the machinery’s efficiency, coal quality as well as ash handling. TNERC can also visit thermal plants and examine everything.”

E Natarajan of Bharatiya Electricity Engineers Association has expressed concern over the delay in installing flue gas desulphurisation plants to reduce sulphur oxide emission in compliance with revised environmental regulations.

He has urged for increased funding to modernise the plants and also urged the utility to speed up ongoing thermal power projects such as Udangudi and North Chennai stage - III. A senior official from Tangedco said, “Achieving 100% power generation in thermal plants is impractical. Annual maintenance of 15 days is a necessity during which plants are temporarily shut down.

Additionally, technical issues hinder unit operations. Considering that the 210 MW units in Mettur, north Chennai, and Thoothukudi are between 25 and 40 years old, we plan to gradually enhance their performance.” The official also acknowledged the utility’s struggle to invest more in development due to debt of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

