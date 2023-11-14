Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu youth held after video of bike stunt goes viral

Published: 14th November 2023 08:58 AM

A screengrab from the video that has gone viral | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A youth, who was an accomplice in a viral wheeling stunt few days ago, was arrested by the city police on Monday. In a statement, the police said a special team is on the lookout for the rider.

The rider, identified as Manikandan P of Thanjavur, indulged in a wheeling stunt by tying crackers in front of the vehicle and lighting them up on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram national highway near Pallividai under Samayapuram police station limits on November 9. The video clip of the stunt was widely shared on social media.

During an inquiry, the police found that a person identified as Ajay (24), an accomplice of Manikandan, had brought his brother’s bike for the stunt. A case was registered and Ajay was taken into custody. A special team was also formed to nab Manikandan. 

In a statement, the city commissioner’s office said in total three people were arrested on Monday, including Ajay, in three different wheeling stunt incidents. The other accused are Hussain Basha (24) and Rajesh (21). The bikes used for the stunts have been seized.

