Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai University dismisses 56 assistant professors after probe

Tension ensued within the university and reports suggest that dismissals of non-teaching staff may follow based on the inquiry report. However, there was no official statement from the university.

Published: 17th November 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Annamalai University

Annamalai University

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Annamalai University dismissed 56 assistant professors on Thursday, following recommendation from the higher education department. The dismissal was following a probe into improper appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff.

After the government took over the university in April 2013, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, who was the administrator then, oversaw the inquiry into allegations surrounding staff appointments. Sources revealed that the inquiry raised concerns about fund wastage through payment of salaries to individuals appointed without proper qualifications. 

Annamalai University registrar (in-charge) R Singaravelu issued the dismissal orders for 56 assistant professors from various departments. Tension ensued within the university and reports suggest that dismissals of non-teaching staff may follow based on the inquiry report. However, there was no official statement from the university.

Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association former president T Veeramani welcomed the move, emphasizing the need for the higher education department to verify certificates and qualifications of approximately 500 teaching staff transferred from Annamalai University to government arts and science colleges.

He stressed that proper scrutiny during recruitment could lead to removal of teaching staff with inadequate qualifications. Veeramani stated, “Like this, higher education department also should verify the genuineness of certificates and qualifications.”

Veeramani also mentioned that during 2017-18, 58 teaching staff members at Annamalai University were terminated. This action was taken following certificate verification, which revealed that they had obtained postgraduate degrees through open and distance education, without adhering to the 10+2+3+3 educational pattern. The certificate verification process was initiated in response to complaints filed by the TNGCTA.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annamalai University professors dismiss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp