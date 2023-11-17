Annamalai University dismisses 56 assistant professors after probe

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Annamalai University dismissed 56 assistant professors on Thursday, following recommendation from the higher education department. The dismissal was following a probe into improper appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff.

After the government took over the university in April 2013, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, who was the administrator then, oversaw the inquiry into allegations surrounding staff appointments. Sources revealed that the inquiry raised concerns about fund wastage through payment of salaries to individuals appointed without proper qualifications.

Annamalai University registrar (in-charge) R Singaravelu issued the dismissal orders for 56 assistant professors from various departments. Tension ensued within the university and reports suggest that dismissals of non-teaching staff may follow based on the inquiry report. However, there was no official statement from the university.

Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association former president T Veeramani welcomed the move, emphasizing the need for the higher education department to verify certificates and qualifications of approximately 500 teaching staff transferred from Annamalai University to government arts and science colleges.

He stressed that proper scrutiny during recruitment could lead to removal of teaching staff with inadequate qualifications. Veeramani stated, “Like this, higher education department also should verify the genuineness of certificates and qualifications.”

Veeramani also mentioned that during 2017-18, 58 teaching staff members at Annamalai University were terminated. This action was taken following certificate verification, which revealed that they had obtained postgraduate degrees through open and distance education, without adhering to the 10+2+3+3 educational pattern. The certificate verification process was initiated in response to complaints filed by the TNGCTA.

