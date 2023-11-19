TN to implement Rs 100-cr shoreline project without transfer of land

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rs 100 crore Chennai shoreline re-nourishment and revitalisation project of CMDA will be implemented on sea poromboke without transferring the 52km stretch from Ennore to Kovalam to the project implementing agency.

The decision comes following a high-level meeting held to review the project for which inception report has been submitted. The state government has already formed a special-purpose vehicle for implementing the project. The meeting also recommended the formation of a steering committee to implement the project on the coastline covering the stretch.

Marina Beach and Elliots Beach are the most popular of these stretches where the majority of the public gather for recreation and leisure. Other than these two beaches, there are approximately 20 other disconnected shorefronts which are underutilised.

Under the project, it is planned to connect the fragmented portions of beaches as esplanades, an open stretch of paved or grassy ground especially designed for walking or driving along a shore. This would be used to promote art, culture, and recreational facilities. This will also include boardwalks, wooden walkways, cycle tracks, trails, paths, piers and promenades.

The project also includes work like cleaning sand and sand nourishment. The meeting focussed on improvement of Thiruvottriyur Beach, laying cycle tracks and beachfront development from Neelankarai to Akkarai. It decided that since beach or shore project involves various stakeholders, such a committee should have participation of stakeholders. Sources said a government order will be issued soon in this regard.

CMDA has appointed INI Design Studio as consultant to prepare comprehensive shoreline development plan and pre-feasibility assessment for Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalization Projects. Chennai Shoreline Development Plan will be a sub-plan of the Third Master Plan of Chennai which is expected to be notified in 2026.

Since the third master plan will take time to prepare and notify, the proposed shoreline development plan will consider land use plan, public space policy and physical connectivity as laid down in the Second Master Plan. The shoreline development plan will be integrated with the Chennai Climate Action Plan prepared by the Chennai Corporation.

Sources said during the meeting it was decided that plan preparation should involve local communities during conceptualisation and special attention provided for the projects to ensure completion as per schedule.

Despite having a shoreline that extends in stretches between Ennore Creek in the north and Kovalam in the south, its access is not continuous and conservation of the coastline from a climate perspective remains unattended.

