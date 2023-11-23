Out of jail, Melma farmers in Tamil Nadu rally behind activist; stir to continue

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Nineteen out of the 20 farmers who participated in the protest against Melma SIPCOT land acquisition were released from Vellore Central Prison and other central prisons on Wednesday. Activist Arul Arumugam, detained under the Goondas Act, still remains in custody. Despite the release, the farmers affirm that their peaceful protest against SIPCOT land acquisition will continue.

The farmers were granted conditional bail in accordance with the Tiruvannamalai magistrate court order issued on Monday. As per the court’s directive, the released farmers must execute a bond of Rs 10,000 with two sureties each to the Jurisdictional magistrate. Additionally, activist Arul Arumugam is required to report daily to Judicial Magistrate No. 1 court in Krishnagiri at 10 o’clock in the morning.

The remaining 19 farmers have been directed to report to Judicial Magistrate No. 1 court in Vellore daily at 10 o’clock for the next 15 days. However, the released farmers expressed concerns about the logistical challenges they face. Many of them work as daily wage labourers in agricultural fields, and they have to travel a minimum of two hours from Cheyyar to reach Vellore court.

This, they said, will impact their livelihood. One released farmer said, “I am a daily-wage labourer in a farming land, earning `300 a day. My family’s source of income depends entirely on me. If I have to frequently go to the Vellore court to sign, it will be difficult to sustain my family.” The farmers also emphasised Arul Arumugam’s support during the protest and denied any provocation from his part.

A released farmer Sadasivam said, “He guided us, supported our protest because we sought his help. Even after our release, we are still unhappy as we need Arul to be released as well. We will continue to protest in a peaceful way until our demands are met.”

Release ARUL, urges PMK

Tiruvannamalai: PMK has organised a protest on Wednesday against the government’s proposal to acquire patta agricultural land for SIPCOT expansion. PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss led the demonstration in Cheyyar. He said over the past 45 years, agricultural land reduced from 48% to 36%, amounting to a total loss of 12%. Anbumani also called for the release of Arul Arumugam, who is currently detained under the Goondas Act.

