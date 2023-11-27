NABARD launches development programme for Kaani tribes of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: NABARD inaugurated its Integrated Tribal Development Programme for Kaani tribes at Kulasekaram on Saturday. According to a release, the programme focuses on creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for socially and economically vulnerable tribal households in the district.



Minister of Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj was present as the chief guest and emphasised the project's significance in fostering sustainable development for the Kaani tribes. R Shankar Narayan, CGM, NABARD, discussed the financial commitment to ensuring the success of the programme. The project is set to be implemented in the Thiruvattar and Thovalai blocks, which will benefit 495 tribal families, at an estimate of Rs 3.31 crore.



The event was also attended by District Collector P N Sridhar, District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, P Babu, Project Director, DRDA, Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector H R Koushik, and K L Praveen Kumar, LDM, IOB, among others. Agricultural tools, tarbas, and trees saplings were distributed to the tribal families.



