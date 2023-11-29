Tangedco plans to outsource more jobs to tackle Rs 1.4 Lakh crore debt

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle the debt burden of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Tangedco is planning to outsource posts such as field assistants and assessors, in addition to some posts which have already been outsourced. An official said, “Over the past four years, with no new recruitment, we have outsourced responsibilities such as technical tasks in substations handled by retired engineers and activities like transformer erection, pole installation, UG cable works, and consumer care center operations managed by contractors.”

Given the grim financial situation, the likelihood of hiring new staff is minimal. A recent board meeting outlined plans to fill key positions through outsourcing, addressing the current vacancy of 58,145 posts, including 9,300 vacant field assistants and assessors positions. Emphasising the financial crunch, another official said, “The enormity of the debt hampers support from financial institutions. This necessitates timely reforms, despite opposition from some trade unions which resist outsourcing.”

A Sekkizhar, state general secretary of TNEB Employees Federation, expressed concern, saying, “Outsourcing goes against labour laws, jeopardising opportunities for graduates and unskilled workers. Proposals urging the power utility to refrain from endorsing outsourcing have already been submitted.”

Highlighting safety issues, Sekkizhar said risky work in substations and power lines carried out by private players and retired individuals pose technical hazards. “If any mishap occurs, the power utility won’t take responsibility,” he added. Pointing to labour laws, Sekkizhar said the power utility neglects the requirement for permanency after 480 days of continuous work. He called on the state to intervene to ensure the welfare of employees.

BMS trade union (electricity wing) also opposed outsourcing, with state organization secretary E Raveendran saying, “This method delays employee promotions, and Tangedco avoids responsibility for any issues. Discussions with all unions should precede the utility’s outsourcing decisions.”

Financial support hit

Enormity of debt hampers support from financial institutions. This necessitates reforms, despite opposition from some trade unions, Tangedco officials said

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle the debt burden of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Tangedco is planning to outsource posts such as field assistants and assessors, in addition to some posts which have already been outsourced. An official said, “Over the past four years, with no new recruitment, we have outsourced responsibilities such as technical tasks in substations handled by retired engineers and activities like transformer erection, pole installation, UG cable works, and consumer care center operations managed by contractors.” Given the grim financial situation, the likelihood of hiring new staff is minimal. A recent board meeting outlined plans to fill key positions through outsourcing, addressing the current vacancy of 58,145 posts, including 9,300 vacant field assistants and assessors positions. Emphasising the financial crunch, another official said, “The enormity of the debt hampers support from financial institutions. This necessitates timely reforms, despite opposition from some trade unions which resist outsourcing.” A Sekkizhar, state general secretary of TNEB Employees Federation, expressed concern, saying, “Outsourcing goes against labour laws, jeopardising opportunities for graduates and unskilled workers. Proposals urging the power utility to refrain from endorsing outsourcing have already been submitted.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting safety issues, Sekkizhar said risky work in substations and power lines carried out by private players and retired individuals pose technical hazards. “If any mishap occurs, the power utility won’t take responsibility,” he added. Pointing to labour laws, Sekkizhar said the power utility neglects the requirement for permanency after 480 days of continuous work. He called on the state to intervene to ensure the welfare of employees. BMS trade union (electricity wing) also opposed outsourcing, with state organization secretary E Raveendran saying, “This method delays employee promotions, and Tangedco avoids responsibility for any issues. Discussions with all unions should precede the utility’s outsourcing decisions.” Financial support hit Enormity of debt hampers support from financial institutions. This necessitates reforms, despite opposition from some trade unions, Tangedco officials said Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp