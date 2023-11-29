Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco plans to outsource more jobs to tackle Rs 1.4 Lakh crore debt

Given the grim financial situation, the likelihood of hiring new staff is minimal. A meeting outlined plans to fill key positions through outsourcing, addressing the current vacancy of 58,145 posts.

Published: 29th November 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to tackle the debt burden of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Tangedco is planning to outsource posts such as field assistants and assessors, in addition to some posts which have already been outsourced. An official said, “Over the past four years, with no new recruitment, we have outsourced responsibilities such as technical tasks in substations handled by retired engineers and activities like transformer erection, pole installation, UG cable works, and consumer care center operations managed by contractors.”

Given the grim financial situation, the likelihood of hiring new staff is minimal. A recent board meeting outlined plans to fill key positions through outsourcing, addressing the current vacancy of 58,145 posts, including 9,300 vacant field assistants and assessors positions. Emphasising the financial crunch, another official said, “The enormity of the debt hampers support from financial institutions. This necessitates timely reforms, despite opposition from some trade unions which resist outsourcing.”

A Sekkizhar, state general secretary of TNEB Employees Federation, expressed concern, saying, “Outsourcing goes against labour laws, jeopardising opportunities for graduates and unskilled workers. Proposals urging the power utility to refrain from endorsing outsourcing have already been submitted.”

Highlighting safety issues, Sekkizhar said risky work in substations and power lines carried out by private players and retired individuals pose technical hazards. “If any mishap occurs, the power utility won’t take responsibility,”  he added. Pointing to labour laws, Sekkizhar said the power utility neglects the requirement for permanency after 480 days of continuous work. He called on the state to intervene to ensure  the welfare of employees.

BMS trade union (electricity wing) also opposed outsourcing, with state organization secretary E Raveendran saying, “This method delays employee promotions, and Tangedco avoids responsibility for any issues. Discussions with all unions should precede the utility’s outsourcing decisions.”

Financial support hit  
Enormity of debt hampers support from financial institutions. This necessitates reforms, despite opposition from some trade unions, Tangedco officials said 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco hiring new staff vacancy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp