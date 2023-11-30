'Upgraded' govt school in Vellore's Palamathi Hills houses students under asbestos

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE: For the past three years, be it heavy rain or scorching heat, Class 6 and 7 students of Government High School in Palamathi Hills of Vellore have had no choice but to attend their classes in rooms made out of hollow blocks with an asbestos roofing.

Even though the institution was upgraded from a middle school to a high school in December 2014, it did not get a new building to accommodate the new batches.

School authorities allege that the delay in construction of a new building was because the land they recommended was not approved by the officials and no suitable alternative was provided.

Before the upgrade, the institution had 70 students, in Classes 1 to 8. After it was upgraded and divided into an elementary and a high school, 37 students got enrolled into Classes 1 to 5 and 150 students into Classes 6 to 10, respectively.

However, both these schools are housed in the same premises — in six classrooms and three makeshift rooms.

When TNIE visited the school, students from Classes 6 and 7 were seen sitting in the makeshift classrooms, set up outside the main building but within the premises.

Additionally, there is only a single space for the science lab, library, computer lab, and staff room. Every time students need to use the lab facility, teachers arrange the benches and transform it into one.

A Class 7 student told TNIE, "During summer, we can't handle the heat inside these rooms. In the rainy season, water sprays on us as one side of the room is open. In such situations, we are compelled to adjust inside the main building, without class-wise division."

The school management committee (SMC) said they have been consistently requesting for another building within the premises since 2014.

“We provided all necessary documents of the land but the file is still pending at the Revenue Divisional Office and hasn't even reached the education department,” said a committee member.

Although a surveyor visited the site, no steps have been taken to approve the land or allocate alternative government land for the purpose, added the member.

Thus, three years ago, the SMC took the initiative and built the makeshift classrooms.

Archana, a Class 10 student said, "Right now, we adjust in these makeshift classrooms. However, a new building should be constructed immediately."

She also opined that the institution must be upgraded to a higher secondary school as they are forced to travel down the hills for after Class 10.

Chief Educational Officer S Manimozhi told TNIE, "We can proceed with the construction only when the village administrative officer furnishes a certificate affirming there is enough land in the school premises. It must also be clarified that the land is a government property."

When asked about the pending approval request, she assured to look into the matter.

Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian said, “The issue was brought to my attention only on Monday. I have directed the officials to take the necessary steps to allocate land for the construction. We will ensure that the students get a new building to comfortably attend their classes."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VELLORE: For the past three years, be it heavy rain or scorching heat, Class 6 and 7 students of Government High School in Palamathi Hills of Vellore have had no choice but to attend their classes in rooms made out of hollow blocks with an asbestos roofing. Even though the institution was upgraded from a middle school to a high school in December 2014, it did not get a new building to accommodate the new batches. School authorities allege that the delay in construction of a new building was because the land they recommended was not approved by the officials and no suitable alternative was provided.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Before the upgrade, the institution had 70 students, in Classes 1 to 8. After it was upgraded and divided into an elementary and a high school, 37 students got enrolled into Classes 1 to 5 and 150 students into Classes 6 to 10, respectively. However, both these schools are housed in the same premises — in six classrooms and three makeshift rooms. When TNIE visited the school, students from Classes 6 and 7 were seen sitting in the makeshift classrooms, set up outside the main building but within the premises. Additionally, there is only a single space for the science lab, library, computer lab, and staff room. Every time students need to use the lab facility, teachers arrange the benches and transform it into one. A Class 7 student told TNIE, "During summer, we can't handle the heat inside these rooms. In the rainy season, water sprays on us as one side of the room is open. In such situations, we are compelled to adjust inside the main building, without class-wise division." The school management committee (SMC) said they have been consistently requesting for another building within the premises since 2014. “We provided all necessary documents of the land but the file is still pending at the Revenue Divisional Office and hasn't even reached the education department,” said a committee member. Although a surveyor visited the site, no steps have been taken to approve the land or allocate alternative government land for the purpose, added the member. Thus, three years ago, the SMC took the initiative and built the makeshift classrooms. Archana, a Class 10 student said, "Right now, we adjust in these makeshift classrooms. However, a new building should be constructed immediately." She also opined that the institution must be upgraded to a higher secondary school as they are forced to travel down the hills for after Class 10. Chief Educational Officer S Manimozhi told TNIE, "We can proceed with the construction only when the village administrative officer furnishes a certificate affirming there is enough land in the school premises. It must also be clarified that the land is a government property." When asked about the pending approval request, she assured to look into the matter. Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian said, “The issue was brought to my attention only on Monday. I have directed the officials to take the necessary steps to allocate land for the construction. We will ensure that the students get a new building to comfortably attend their classes." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp