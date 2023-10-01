Home States Tamil Nadu

Ninth phase of Keeladi excavation concludes

The department dug up 14 trenches, where the officials traced a weighing unit made of crystal quartz, a snake figurine made of terracotta, and other artefacts.

Excavation at Keeladi.(File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The ninth phase of Keeladi excavation came to an end on Saturday. Sources from the archeology department said Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the ninth phase of excavation in Keeladi and a cluster village Konthagai in April. The department dug up 14 trenches, where the officials traced a weighing unit made of crystal quartz, a snake figurine made of terracotta, and other artefacts.

In Konthagai, they made three trenches and found 26 burial urns. Carnelian beads were also found inside a burial urn. The state department has started documenting the artefacts unearthed during the excavation phase and will seek permission from the Archeology Survey of India to conduct further excavation in Keeladi and its cluster villages.

