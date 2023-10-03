Tamil Nadu Textiles Minister warns of strict action against fake silk saree makers

By Express News Service

SALEM: Co-optex, which was running on loss till 2021, made a profit of over Rs 9 crore in 2022, within a year of the DMK assuming office, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi said on Monday. “Co-optex organic silk is very popular among customers and we will take strict action against those who make fake silk sarees,” he added.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a Co-optex centre renovated at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, Gandhi said, “Our organic silk is being received very well by people. Steps have been taken to order and deliver silk sarees in the designs preferred by customers.

Co-optex sale online has also been good. There are 154 Co-optex stores across India, with 105 in Tamil Nadu alone. All stores in the state will be renovated one by one.” Minister KN Nehru, District Collector S Karmegam and MLA R Rajendran were present.

Deepavali discount sale of khadi products begins at co-optex outlets

THOOTHUKUDI: While inaugurating the Deepavali discount sales at the co-optex outlet in Thoothukudi, social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan on Monday appealed to the public and government servants to purchase khadi products from the co-optex outlets in order to enhance the livelihood of handloom weavers. The Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Welfare Board operates outlets at Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi towns in the district.



After inaugurating the festival sale, the minister said a 30% discount is offered for khadi and polyester materials, while a 20% discount is offered for woolen materials. The special offer will be available until Deepavali, she said. "Though the target sale was Rs 92.1 lakh, the units in Thoothukudi could achieve only Rs 45.61 lakh last year. Nevertheless, the board has optimistically set a sales target of Rs 2.1 crore this year. I request all public, government servants, and teachers to purchase khadi products this festival season," she added.

