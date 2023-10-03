Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Textiles Minister warns of strict action against fake silk saree makers

Co-optex, which was running on loss till 2021, made a profit of over Rs 9 crore in 2022, within a year of the DMK assuming office, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi said on Monday.

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers R Gandhi and KN Nehru at the renovated Co-optex centre in Salem on Monday | V Sakthi

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Co-optex, which was running on loss till 2021, made a profit of over Rs 9 crore in 2022, within a year of the DMK assuming office, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi said on Monday. “Co-optex organic silk is very popular among customers and we will take strict action against those who make fake silk sarees,” he added.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a Co-optex centre renovated at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, Gandhi said, “Our organic silk is being received very well by people. Steps have been taken to order and deliver silk sarees in the designs preferred by customers.

Co-optex sale online has also been good. There are 154 Co-optex stores across India, with 105 in Tamil Nadu alone. All stores in the state will be renovated one by one.” Minister KN Nehru, District Collector S Karmegam and MLA R Rajendran were present.

Deepavali discount sale of khadi products begins at co-optex outlets

THOOTHUKUDI:  While inaugurating the Deepavali discount sales at the co-optex outlet in Thoothukudi, social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan on Monday appealed to the public and government servants to purchase khadi products from the co-optex outlets in order to enhance the livelihood of handloom weavers. The Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Welfare Board operates outlets at Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi towns in the district.

After inaugurating the festival sale, the minister said a 30% discount is offered for khadi and polyester materials, while a 20% discount is offered for woolen materials. The special offer will be available until Deepavali, she said. "Though the target sale was Rs 92.1 lakh, the units in Thoothukudi could achieve only Rs 45.61 lakh last year. Nevertheless, the board has optimistically set a sales target of Rs 2.1 crore this year. I request all public, government servants, and teachers to purchase khadi products this festival season," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Co-optex Khadi Organic silk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp