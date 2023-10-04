MJK president Ansari meets EPS in Salem; seeks support for prisoners release

By Express News Service

SALEM/ERODE: Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) president Thamimun Ansari on Tuesday described AIADMK’s exit from the BJP-; ed NDA alliance as a ‘bold decision’. Speaking to media persons after calling on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Ansari said, “AIADMK has now left the BJP alliance. This is definitely good news for the state and this decision of the AIADMK is bold. I met Edappadi K Palaniswami and conveyed our appreciation. We didn’t talk to him about anything else politically.”

“We have been urging the state government to release prisoners who are in lifetime imprisonment and have completed 20 years in the prisons in the state without discrimination of caste, religion and case. However, the state government has not taken any action till now. So we are meeting the leaders of all parties and submitting a petition in this regard. We submitted as petition in this regard to EPS as the Assembly session will begin on October 9.”

MJK, which was in the AIADMK alliance till 2021 assembly election parted ways and supported the DMK after AIADMK joined hands with the BJP. Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan said in Erode that AIADMK will form an alliance for the 2024 elections. He said this taking part in a protest in Sathyamangalam demanding the removal of boars from the list of wild animals. Sengottaiyan said, “People want political change in the state, the main reason for this is the breakdown of law and order. The AIADMK cadre need not worry about the parliamentary election. An alliance will be formed under the leadership of EPS.”

SALEM/ERODE: Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) president Thamimun Ansari on Tuesday described AIADMK’s exit from the BJP-; ed NDA alliance as a ‘bold decision’. Speaking to media persons after calling on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Ansari said, “AIADMK has now left the BJP alliance. This is definitely good news for the state and this decision of the AIADMK is bold. I met Edappadi K Palaniswami and conveyed our appreciation. We didn’t talk to him about anything else politically.” “We have been urging the state government to release prisoners who are in lifetime imprisonment and have completed 20 years in the prisons in the state without discrimination of caste, religion and case. However, the state government has not taken any action till now. So we are meeting the leaders of all parties and submitting a petition in this regard. We submitted as petition in this regard to EPS as the Assembly session will begin on October 9.” MJK, which was in the AIADMK alliance till 2021 assembly election parted ways and supported the DMK after AIADMK joined hands with the BJP. Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan said in Erode that AIADMK will form an alliance for the 2024 elections. He said this taking part in a protest in Sathyamangalam demanding the removal of boars from the list of wild animals. Sengottaiyan said, “People want political change in the state, the main reason for this is the breakdown of law and order. The AIADMK cadre need not worry about the parliamentary election. An alliance will be formed under the leadership of EPS.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });