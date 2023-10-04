Home States Tamil Nadu

Three injured in explosion at a firecracker unit near Vembakottai

Published: 04th October 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 07:38 AM

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Three persons sustained severe injuries in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Kangerseval village near Vembakottai village on Tuesday. According to sources, the explosion took place at Victoria Firework Industries due to friction between the pellets that were put up for drying outside a room. Upon information, fire and rescue service personnel reached the spot.

Ganesan (42) from Lakshmiyapuram sustained 100% burn injuries, Raja (38) from Sevvalpatti sustained 60% burn injuries, and Muthammal (35) from Alankulam sustained 40% burn injuries. "While Ganesan and Raja are getting treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar, Muthammal is being treated in Sivakasi," sources added.

A case has been registered against cracker unit's owner Rajendra Raja, and foreman Sattaiya under various sections. Police are on the lookout for the suspects, who absconded after the explosion. The unit had obtained license from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

