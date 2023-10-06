Vellore: No sewage line for 30 years, residents hold protest seeking end to scourge

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 50 residents of KK Nagar, of ward 49, in Vellore held a protest at the Vellore corporation office on Thursday seeking the construction of a proper sewage line before a road is laid on the mud track that acts as the only outlet for sewage water from the houses there. The issue has been persisting for the last 30 years, said residents.

Over 15,000 people across 100 streets have dug up a narrow channel in the middle of the mud roads to facilitate the flow of sewage water from every house into the main drain. As a result, the sewage water either flows into the main sewage line, or gets absorbed into the mud. Residents rued that this water would splash onto people when vehicles passed.

“Children in our locality have been falling sick. Corporation workers visit our houses and inquire whether we have stagnant water inside our homes. No one cares about water accumulating on roads,” said a resident.

According to residents, the demand for a sewage line has been long standing, but Vellore corporation started works on constructing a road a month ago. They argue that a metalled road would not absorb the sewage water, which would result in its accumulation on the streets. The rubble dumped for road construction has further prevented the flow as well as absorption of sewage water, turning the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Amalraj (name changed), a resident, said, “The entire road is inundated with sewage water. We faced this issue with the mud path, and we requested authorities to construct a sewage drain. Instead, they initiated road works, citing that the funds were allocated only for roads. It’s puzzling that they prioritise road work over a sewage line. The mud and gravel along with the sewage water have turned the street slushy, making it inaccessible.”

Amalraj said he relies on autorickshaws for transportation due to his disability, but no vehicles are willing to navigate through the sewage slush. “Even to collect medicines, I have to go till the main road. Three disabled individuals and two elderly people live on this street,” he added. When contacted, Mayor Sujatha Anandhakumar said, “Funds are allocated for road construction. We have limited funds and need to attend to all 60 wards; we cannot spend the entire budget on just one ward. Rs 50 lakh have been allocated for works on the sewage line. Once roads are constructed, work on the sewage line will commence.”

VELLORE: As many as 50 residents of KK Nagar, of ward 49, in Vellore held a protest at the Vellore corporation office on Thursday seeking the construction of a proper sewage line before a road is laid on the mud track that acts as the only outlet for sewage water from the houses there. The issue has been persisting for the last 30 years, said residents. Over 15,000 people across 100 streets have dug up a narrow channel in the middle of the mud roads to facilitate the flow of sewage water from every house into the main drain. As a result, the sewage water either flows into the main sewage line, or gets absorbed into the mud. Residents rued that this water would splash onto people when vehicles passed. “Children in our locality have been falling sick. Corporation workers visit our houses and inquire whether we have stagnant water inside our homes. No one cares about water accumulating on roads,” said a resident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to residents, the demand for a sewage line has been long standing, but Vellore corporation started works on constructing a road a month ago. They argue that a metalled road would not absorb the sewage water, which would result in its accumulation on the streets. The rubble dumped for road construction has further prevented the flow as well as absorption of sewage water, turning the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Amalraj (name changed), a resident, said, “The entire road is inundated with sewage water. We faced this issue with the mud path, and we requested authorities to construct a sewage drain. Instead, they initiated road works, citing that the funds were allocated only for roads. It’s puzzling that they prioritise road work over a sewage line. The mud and gravel along with the sewage water have turned the street slushy, making it inaccessible.” Amalraj said he relies on autorickshaws for transportation due to his disability, but no vehicles are willing to navigate through the sewage slush. “Even to collect medicines, I have to go till the main road. Three disabled individuals and two elderly people live on this street,” he added. When contacted, Mayor Sujatha Anandhakumar said, “Funds are allocated for road construction. We have limited funds and need to attend to all 60 wards; we cannot spend the entire budget on just one ward. Rs 50 lakh have been allocated for works on the sewage line. Once roads are constructed, work on the sewage line will commence.”