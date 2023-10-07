Beauties from the past converge for one-of-its-kind pageant show in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Madras Heritage Motoring Club (MHMC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club (KVCCC) and Nilgiri Vintage and Classic Cars Association (NIVICCA), organised a classic and vintage car show at the Gedee car museum on Friday.

MHMC, the premier vintage and classic car and bike club in Chennai, is a non-profit organisation working to preserve, restore and display vintage and classic vehicles. The ‘Grand Heritage Car Drive 2023’ is scheduled from October 5 to 9.

MHMC secretary MS Guhan told TNIE, “Around 20 cars were displayed in the show. Twelve classic and vintage cars arrived from Chennai and eight cars arrived from Bengaluru. One vintage car from Coimbatore was displayed here. We all started from our respective cities on Thursday and met in Salem. From Salem, we reached Coimbatore together for the show.”

TR Ragunandan, honourary secretary of KVCCC, told TNIE, “This is a lifetime experience for everyone. Thanks to the internet, we are now able to find spare parts for these vintage cars easily. However, they are on the costlier side due to the 68% import duty and other charges.”

After the show, the convoy continued its journey to Ooty, where they will be displayed at Simpson and Co on Garden Road. Former DGP K Vijay Kumar will flag off a rally in Ooty on Friday. Guhan said.

COIMBATORE: The Madras Heritage Motoring Club (MHMC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club (KVCCC) and Nilgiri Vintage and Classic Cars Association (NIVICCA), organised a classic and vintage car show at the Gedee car museum on Friday. MHMC, the premier vintage and classic car and bike club in Chennai, is a non-profit organisation working to preserve, restore and display vintage and classic vehicles. The ‘Grand Heritage Car Drive 2023’ is scheduled from October 5 to 9. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); MHMC secretary MS Guhan told TNIE, “Around 20 cars were displayed in the show. Twelve classic and vintage cars arrived from Chennai and eight cars arrived from Bengaluru. One vintage car from Coimbatore was displayed here. We all started from our respective cities on Thursday and met in Salem. From Salem, we reached Coimbatore together for the show.” TR Ragunandan, honourary secretary of KVCCC, told TNIE, “This is a lifetime experience for everyone. Thanks to the internet, we are now able to find spare parts for these vintage cars easily. However, they are on the costlier side due to the 68% import duty and other charges.” After the show, the convoy continued its journey to Ooty, where they will be displayed at Simpson and Co on Garden Road. Former DGP K Vijay Kumar will flag off a rally in Ooty on Friday. Guhan said.