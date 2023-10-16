Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Pakistan cricketer new low, says Udhayanidhi Stalin, sparks controversy

BJP’s TN unit chief K Annamalai told reporters in Coimbatore that if Udhayanidhi says we have to look at a sport as just a  sport, he too should have looked at ‘Sanatana Dharma’ as a religion.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin-EPS23

Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has criticised Gujarat cricket fans who raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans directed at Pakistani cricketer Mohamed Rizwan during the World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. 

In a message on X (formerly twitter), Udhayanidhi said, “India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable.”

Udhayanidhi’s post garnered over a million views within a day and received over 5,500 retweets by 6 p.m. on Sunday. In the comment section, a majority of individuals expressed support for his stand. Reacting to the remarks, BJP’s TN unit chief K Annamalai told reporters in Coimbatore that if Udhayanidhi says we have to look at a sport as just a  sport, he too should have looked at ‘Sanatana Dharma’ as a religion and not called for its eradication.

“Just shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ does not constitute insult to Pakistani players. India has always shown respect to Pakistan team. Even during a test match held long ago in Chennai when Pakistan beat India by a 13-run difference, our people gave them a standing ovation. Pakistan got a good response in two matches held in Hyderabad, and even in Ahmedabad.” 

BJP’s state vice-president, Narayanan Thirupathy, told TNIE, “Fans often express their enthusiasm in ways that uplift their spirits. Udhayanidhi’s interference with their rights is unwarranted. However, if these fans have used offensive language targeting another religion, it justifies condemnation.” Social media was abuzz with discussions on Sunday either in support of or against Udhayanidhi’s comments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CricketUdhayanidhi StalinInd VS PakICC Cricket World Cup ODI World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp