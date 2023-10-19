Home States Tamil Nadu

Alagappa University V-C honoured with Best Scientist Award

Professor G Ravi has published 445 research articles in Scopus-indexed journals, presented 375 papers in national and international conferences and obtained copyrights for eight patents.

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University Prof G Ravi has been honoured with the Best Scientist Award in Physical Sciences (TANSA) for the year 2021 by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology. Eleven awardees were selected from universities and higher education institutions from Tamil Nadu after assessing their meritorious achievements in the field of advanced research and publications.

Ravi has published 445 research articles in Scopus-indexed journals, presented 375 papers in national and international conferences and obtained copyrights for eight patents. His research papers have been cited 9,666 times by the international research community.

He has also completed 11 major research projects and visited 23 countries in connection with his research work and has been honoured with 22 awards at national and international levels. He was a JSPS Fellow at the National Institute of Material Science (NIMS) in Japan in 2002, a Senior JSPS Fellow in 2018, and a visiting professor at Shizuoka University, Japan. He is also a D.Sc. awardee and a Fellow of the Royal Society of London.

