MKU increases examination fees for UG, PG students

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Students studying in Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) said the semester examination fee was increased without prior notice. Fee for Examination and Recognition (E and R) have also been increased by over 90%, they added.

N Prabha, first year PG student of an MKU affiliated college, told TNIE that Rs 110 was collected per UG paper earlier, which has now been increased to Rs 114. "Similarly, Rs 20 was increased for PG courses. Fees for statement marks, nominal roll preparation, computerised mark statements have also been increased without any prior notice. The E and R fee for UG is only Rs 360, but it has been increased to Rs 600. Similarly, the fee for PG has been increased to Rs 1000 from Rs 600," she said.

Responding to the issue, MKU Controller of Examination (i/c) T Dharmaraj said MKU can revise the examination fees by 3% every year. "We got approval from the MKU syndicate. E and R fee are one-time fee collected from newcomers. Compared to other universities, MKU charges a minimum E and R fee. Other fees have been increased on a par with state run universities such as Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Bharathiyar University,'' he added.

