Home States Tamil Nadu

MKU increases examination fees for UG, PG students

Responding to the issue, MKU Controller of Examination T Dharmaraj said MKU can revise the examination fees by three per cent every year.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University (File photo)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Students studying in Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) said the semester examination fee was increased without prior notice. Fee for Examination and Recognition (E and R) have also been increased by over 90%, they added.

N Prabha, first year PG student of an MKU affiliated college, told TNIE that Rs 110 was collected per UG paper earlier, which has now been increased to Rs 114. "Similarly, Rs 20 was increased for PG courses. Fees for statement marks, nominal roll preparation, computerised mark statements have also been increased without any prior notice. The E and R fee for UG is only Rs 360, but it has been increased to Rs 600. Similarly, the fee for PG has been increased to Rs 1000 from Rs 600," she said.

Responding to the issue, MKU Controller of Examination (i/c) T Dharmaraj said MKU can revise the examination fees by 3% every year. "We got approval from the MKU syndicate. E and R fee are one-time fee collected from newcomers. Compared to other universities, MKU charges a minimum E and R fee. Other fees have been increased on a par with state run universities such as Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Bharathiyar University,'' he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education Madurai Kamaraj UniversityMKUexamination fee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp