Adigalar laid to rest with state honours in Melmaruvathur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, founder of Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam who died on Thursday, was laid to rest at Melmaruvathur on Friday with full state honours, including a gun salute. Adigalar’s mortal remains were buried as per Siddha custom at Putrukovil Mandapam within the Melmaruvathur temple complex. No Vedic rituals with Sanskrit mantras were performed till the mortal remains of Adigalar were taken inside the place of burial.

Chief Minister MK Stalin; Governor RN Ravi, governors of Telangana and Jharkhand, Tamilisai Soundararajan and CP Radhakrishnan; state ministers K Ponmudy and TM Anbarasan; PMK founder S Ramadoss, BJP state president K Annamalai; former chief minister O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and leaders of various political parties joined thousands of devotees in paying their last respect to the departed guru. Police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute. Minister Ponmudy placed a wreath on behalf of the state government.

Thousands of Adigalar’s devotees clad in red attire from Tamil Nadu and other states were seen chanting ‘Amma’ and ‘Om Sakthi Para Sakthi’ amid tears during the funeral ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence message, said Bangaru Adigalar’s life was rich in spirituality and compassion and he would be a guiding light for generations to come. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of the spiritual guru.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “Adigalar’s passing has sent shock waves through his devotees and common brethren. His role in taking Sanatana Dharma to ordinary people, particularly women, is remarkable. Adigalar’s contribution to spirituality, education and medicine will be remembered forever.”

Arulmigu Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam is a Hindu temple situated in Melmaruvathur, 92km south of Chennai. It is believed that, a long time ago, 21 Siddhars (saints) had transcended their human forms at the very site where the temple is now located. The peedam’s Om Sakthi movement promotes spiritual awareness and awakening, and has conducted many conferences.

The four ideals of the movement are: devotion, charity, service, and meditation. Moreover, the peedam has established centres of worship in various parts of India as well as across the globe, spreading out through its many Sakthi Peedams and Youth Wings. At devotees’ request, Adigalar had toured the USA, Malaysia, UAE and several other countries.

