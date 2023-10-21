DMK tells ‘udan pirappu’ to use FB, social media skills to attract voters 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s IT wing is actively preparing for LS polls by joining hands with ‘udan pirappu’ (party members) who possess robust technical expertise, particularly in social media. The IT wing has invited applications from “social media activists,” seeking to organise them under a unified banner. It has indicated that registered social media activists under the DMK’s IT wing will have the opportunity to meet CM MK Stalin.

The application process involves providing details about the social media influencer’s Assembly constituency, URLs for platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other web pages, and also the number of followers for each account. The wing has scheduled the first meeting with social media activists on October 21 in Chennai, with applications for a second-phase meeting also being invited.

An anonymous district-level DMK IT wing official told TNIE, “Our CM has frequently emphasised the importance of every cadre becoming a potent social media activist to spread the achievements of the government and counter false propaganda. After the BJP’s media cell spread disinformation about the status of Bihar employees in the state, we realised the need for a strong social media presence, at the very least to debunk disinformation against the party and the government.”

Another official said it is a year-long plan to identify like-minded individuals on social media and unite those who belong to the party’s extended family under a single umbrella. On subsequent steps, he said the first priority is to provide an opportunity for social media activists to meet Stalin. Subsequently, there are various ideas such as supporting them in spreading the party’s ideology, depending on day-to-day developments in the political landscape.

This could involve video editing, providing data to substantiate their written content and more. With the general election fast approaching, the IT wing is committed to identifying the right individuals as quickly as possible. Party functionaries said since the BJP and RSS have been disseminating disinformation through numerous channels, the DMK also needs the right tools to counter them.

