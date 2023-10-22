Association tells Tamil Nadu government to revoke power tariff hike and build MSME clusters

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Several important resolutions, including four charters of demands, were passed in the executive committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro/Tiny Entrepreneurs (TACT) held in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The industries across the state, especially the MSMEs, have been at loggerheads with the state government since the electricity tariff was hiked last year and they have been demanding the government to revoke the revised tariff.

TACT Coimbatore district president J James presided over the meeting along with General Secretary G Prathap Sekar and Treasurer M Leelakrishnan. According to sources, despite the government providing a nominal electricity tariff under the 12 kW electricity connection for micro industries under the LT-3A1 type, the electricity department officials in the district refuse to accept the applications from the industries that apply for a change in the electricity connection from LT-3B tariff type to LT-3A1 tariff type. So, TACT has urged the EB officials to make the necessary changes. Similarly, the industry association also passed a resolution demanding the government to revoke the hike in the fixed demand charges and newly introduced peak hour charges for the industries.

Apart from the electricity tariff, TACT has reiterated its demand towards the government to create MSME clusters and a multi-storey industrial centre in Coimbatore. Also, a resolution was passed demanding the government to solve the issues that are delaying investment subsidies to industrialists and hand over the benefits soon.

