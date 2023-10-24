Three children with disabilities run over by EMU train near TN's Chengalpattu

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Three children with disabilities died Tuesday morning after an EMU train on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu route ran over them near Chengalpattu when they were playing near the tracks.

The boys were identified as Ravi (12), Suresh (15), and Manjunathan (15). They hailed from Koppal district in Karnataka and were visiting their parents who were working in Urapakkam as coolies.

According to a report in Puthiya Thalaimurai, Ravi and Suresh had a hearing impairment and Manjunathan was speech-impaired.

They were playing near their makeshift house near the Urapakkam railway tracks at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when the accident happened.

They died on the spot, the police said. Their bodies were shifted to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem. Tambaram Railway police have registered a case and begun an investigation.



