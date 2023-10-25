Keeranatham TNUHDB locals flag water woes

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Keeranatham complain they are forced to buy water for domestic use because piped supply has been irregular in the last four months.

P Elangovan, a resident of TNUHDB, said that they shell out Rs 600 for 1,000 litres of water every week. “A total of 1,280 houses are situated in 40 blocks in the board which was constructed in 2017. There was no water issue for blocks no 1 - 19, but water scarcity has always been a problem in 20 - 40 blocks.

A 500-litre capacity water tank is installed and water has to be shared for a week for household purposes and not drinking. The water supplied to two houses is not enough even for two days. So, the residents, who are working in the unorganised sector, especially construction, daily wage labour, have no option than buying water from private tankers.” P Maragatham, a resident in 21st block, said,

“Each house has a minimum of five members. The quantity of 500 litre does not last more than three days. If members in a house wash clothes, the water would be emptied by two days. For the remaining days until the day of the next water supply, we have no option, but to buy water.” R Alagesan, a resident from 24th block, said, “My family has six members including two children.

Due to scarcity of water for household usage, I spend Rs 600 per week to buy water from a private operator.” Residents said the issue was not solved despite repeated grievances with officials. When contacted, Sudharsan, Assistant Executive Engineer of TNUHDB, said, “One motor used for pumping water for household purposes is not working.

There is no fund allotment for maintenance work in TNUDB. The residents should form an association to meet expenses like pumping of water and maintenance. Almost five years is over, the residents are yet to form an association despite organising several meetings insisting them to collect Rs 250 per month as a contribution for maintenance.

There are no such issues in other TNUDB units in Vellalore, Malumichampatti and other parts as they have formed residential associations to meet their maintenance expenses.”

