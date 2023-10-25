No amenities, 15 Irula families near Uddanapalli seek government help

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 15 Irula families living in a row of group houses between Uddanapalli and Hosur complained that the settlement does not have basic amenities. Around 60 people live in the eight group houses that were constructed in the early 1990s and many people have built thatched roof sheds in front of their houses.

M Srinivasan (26), a resident told TNIE, “There is no drinking water supply to our settlement and the houses are in dilapidated state. Due to lack of regular water supply, we are unable to take bath regularly and depend on water from the fuel station opposite to the habitation. There are no toilets and people are forced to defecate in the open behind our habitation. Most of us are daily wage earners and go to other districts for work with children regularly.”

M Murugesan (38) another resident said, “Last year I went to Erode with my wife and three children for work and I enrolled my children in a school there. I have returned to my village, but I am unable to send the children to school here.”

The habitation has more than seven school dropouts, while some are studying in a government higher secondary school, which is less than one kilometre away. A six- year-old girl went missing from the place recently and was traced by district child protection unit near Veppanahalli and admitted in a children’s home near Bargur. Childline team visited the habitation last week and spoke to people on the need to send children to schools. Out of eight houses, two are severely damaged.

M Ezhumalai (38) said that he takes shelter in a church nearby at night with his wife, two children, and father-in-law. After TNIE informed Shoolagiri Block Development Officer (BDO) and Shoolagiri Block Medical Officer (BMO) about the families, the two visited the area on Sunday.

BDO K Vimal Ravikumar said, “Two months ago, we included the damaged group houses for repair work. Also, there is water source near the habitation, a water tank was planned to connect with the water source, but the residents moved the tank to other area and it was damaged. Another tank will be erected soon. Toilets have already been constructed for each houses, but they are damaged due to poor maintenance. However, individual toilets will be constructed again.”

Shoolagiri BMO NM Vennila spoke to the people about the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. She told TNIE that a health camp and cleaning work will be conducted in the habitation soon. Hosur District Education Officer (elementary) A Muniraj said that he would visit the habitation on Wednesday. Police added four people in the habitation are wanted in theft cases.

