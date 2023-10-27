Home States Tamil Nadu

77 per cent of Vande Bharat passengers travel with their families: Survey

A survey on Coimbatore - Chennai VB Express revealed that 71% of the passengers travelled with their families, while 11% travelled for business, and 7% for tourism purposes.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express coach designed by Chennai Integral Coach Factory | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Southern Railway’s internal survey conducted among Vande Bharat Express passengers indicated that approximately 77% of travellers on the Chennai-Tirunelveli route were accompanied by their family members. In contrast, on the Chennai-Mysuru route, 42% of passengers travelled with their families, while 37% were on a business trip. 

According to the occupancy data for Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli VB Express, 77% of the passengers in the sample population travelled with their families, while 16% travelled for business purposes. Additionally, 36% were between the ages of 35 and 49, belonging to the working class.

A survey on Coimbatore - Chennai VB Express revealed that 71% of the passengers travelled with their families, while 11% travelled for business, and 7% for tourism purposes.  Official data shared by the Southern Railway also revealed that 28% were between the ages of 35-49, and 21% were between the ages of 25-34. For Chennai-Mysuru, the data showed that 42% of the sample population travelled with their families, while 37% travelled for business, and 11% were tourists.

Special trains to T’malai for pournami
Chennai: In view of Pournami girivalam festival, Southern Railway will extend MEMU special trains to Tiruvannamalai and run as MEMU between the Chennai Beach-Vellore-Tiruvannamalai section. The train will leave Beach at 6pm on October 28 and reach at 12.05 am. In the return direction, the train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 3.45 am on October 29 and reach Beach at 9.05 am

