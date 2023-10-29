TVS scholarship to support 500 students per year in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TVS group on Saturday announced the launch of the TVS Cheema Scholarship to commemorate the birth centenary of TS Srinivasan, group veteran and founder of TVS Motors. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the scholarship which aims to support 500 underprivileged students in the state each year in engineering, focusing on mechanical engineering, robotics and future technologies. With a corpus of Rs 100 crore, the scholarship will cover tuition and boarding. Srinivasan was known as Cheema and was passionate in mechanical engineering.

Speaking at the event, Venu Srinivasan said his father was a visionary and saw the potential of India far before people recognised it. He recalled setting up of manufacturing facilities at Padi and Hosur and called him a pioneer in industrialising Tamil Nadu.

“He asked for a license to make 60,000 (moped) a year when the total moped sales in India was 43,000 a year. When questioned, he said his goal was to make 6 lakh vehicles. Today, TVS group makes almost 40 lakh two-wheelers,” Venu said. He also praised his father for his humanitarian work.

TVS Group has committed Rs 20 crore for the next few years towards the Namma School foundation started by the chief minister and has spent over Rs 40 crore in the last ten years in upgrading and maintaining schools in Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin praised TS Srinivasan for his progressive mindset in widow remarriage and his risk-taking ability. “TVS serves as the face of Tamil Nadu’s industries. Though there are a lot of vehicles now, the company’s TVS 50 was key to livelihood for the poor.” It became the first vehicle to enter rural parts of southern Tamil Nadu. He also remembered group founder TVS Sundaram Iyengar and his entrepreneurship efforts.

Stalin also made a witty remark that anything can be saved if the heirs are talented (Varisugal thiramiasaligala irundhal edhayum kapathalam). He elaborated that his speech was not political, but a reference to the TVS Group’s success across generations.

