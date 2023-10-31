Home States Tamil Nadu

Besant Nagar beach gets coastal litter monitoring kiosk

The kiosk is eco-friendly and self-reliant using solar power from an in-house 5 kW unit.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian interacting with officials after inaugurating coastal litter monitoring kiosk at Besant Nagar beach on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has installed a coastal litter monitoring kiosk at Besant Nagar beach, a reverse vending machine for the collection of plastic waste. The kiosk is eco-friendly and self-reliant using solar power from an in-house 5 kW unit.

It was launched on a pilot basis under the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ initiative and was inaugurated on Monday by Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, who also flagged off two electric cars and six electric bikes to create awareness about plastic pollution.

The kiosk also has displays and print information about banned single-use plastics and eco-friendly alternatives. The Meendum Manjappai campaign, which was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has gained popularity with the government installing vending machines at 90 strategic locations across the state. 

Tamil Nadu has banned single-use plastics and TNPCB shut down over 230 manufacturers of banned products. A total of 2,200 metric tonnes of banned plastic items were seized and fines amounting to Rs 16 crore were collected by the local bodies, a press release said.

