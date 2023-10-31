Caste clash over temple renovation work in Krishnagiri leaves 10 villagers injured

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: After a dispute regarding temple renovation work between caste Hindus and Scheduled Caste (SC) residents of Sokkadi village, a group of caste Hindus allegedly entered the Dalit settlement in the village, pelted stones on the residents, and over 10 people from both sides were injured in the clash on Sunday evening.

A part of a thatched wall near the Dalit settlement was also set on fire by miscreants, police said. Salem Range DIG S Rajeswari said four people each from both sides have been arrested. Krishnagiri taluk inspector Kulasekaran was also injured in the stone-pelting incident. The village in Sokkadi panchayat of Krishnagiri taluk has around 150 Kongu Vellala Gounder families, 100 Dalit families and 50 Hindu families belonging to other castes.

According to sources, as part of the renovation work being carried out by caste Hindus at a Mariyamman temple in the village, granite polishing work was going on for the past many months at the shrine located near the Scheduled Caste settlement. Due to the granite grinding and polishing work, Dalit residents have been suffering from air and noise pollution. They have been complaining about it to the workers and temple authorities, sources said. “Around 5 pm on Sunday, T Santhosh, a Dalit, asked the workers to stop the work as the pollution became unbearable,’’ sources said.

Ensure safety of Dalit residents, their children: CPM

“The workers told their owner, and he in turn brought the demand to the notice of the village headman, Rajan, who is the husband of Krishnagiri union chairperson Amsa. After Rajan reached the spot, a wordy altercation broke out between M Anbarasu (30), a Dalit, and Rajan,” M Marappan (48), a resident, said. “Around 5.30 pm, some caste Hindus came to the Dalit settlement and said the matter will be discussed on Monday. Over 20 police personnel were also deployed on the spot.

Around 9.30 pm, over 30 caste Hindus entered the Dalit enclave and threw stones in the presence of police,” Marappan said. Five Dalits were injured and the walls in front of houses were set on fire. Four Dalits and six BC community members were admitted to Krishnagiri GMCH, a source said.

While caste Hindus took part in a peace meeting organised under Krishnagiri tahsildar M Vijayakumar on Monday, Dalit residents boycotted it, demanding the arrest of miscreants. About 50 police personnel were stationed in the village for the second day.

On Monday night, over 60 women staged a road roko demanding police not to foist false cases against caste Hindu men. CPM state committee member P Dillibabu, demanded the sacking of Krishnagiri panchayat union chairperson Amsa Rajan and Sokkadi panchayat president S Kodila.

He also demanded the arrest of Rajan, AIADMK Krishnagiri's west union secretary, and Kodila’s husband Ramalingam, both from the Kongu Vellala Gounder community. Dillibabu also urged the district administration to ensure the safety of Dalit residents and their children. Dalit children were not sent to school on Monday.

Polishing work sparks pollution

Due to granite polish work at Mariyamman temple near their colony, Dalit residents have been complaining about air and noise pollution. Around 5 pm on Sunday, T Santhosh, a Dalit, asked the workers to stop work and a clash followed

