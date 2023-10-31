Home States Tamil Nadu

Five arrested for selling magic mushrooms in Kodaikanal, other states

Magic mushrooms contain psilocybin, a hallucinogenic chemical substance that is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Published: 31st October 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Five people were arrested on Monday for allegedly dealing in magic mushrooms in Kodaikanal as well as selling it in states like Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Sources said that the dealers primarily target tourists in Kodaikanal.

Based on a tip-off, the Kodaikanal police on Monday arrested Y Salomon (53), staff at a private lodge, his wife S Jayanthi, and their daughter Victoria Rani (28) near Bryant Park. Two other relatives of Salomon, also engaged in the illegal sale, are absconding, said the police. They seized 300 grams of magic mushrooms from Salomon's house, along with cash which they said the accused people could have earned from the sale of the banned substance.

In a separate incident, the police arrested Thangadurai (32) and Suresh (56) near Pallangi, and seized 100 grams of magic mushrooms from them.

