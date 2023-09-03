'Don’t need remuneration to head panels; I get government pension': Retired judge K Chandru

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retired judge K Chandru, who is heading the committee constituted to recommend measures for preventing violent incidents due to differences based on caste or creed among school and college students, has declined to receive any remuneration from the government for this work that will last for six months.

When asked about his decision not to accept remuneration, Chandru told TNIE, “Any issue concerning children is dear to my heart. I accepted this assignment only on the condition that I will not draw any remuneration or honorarium. Chief Minister MK Stalin was aghast with my condition. Hence, no financial GO was issued with reference to my honorarium.”

Chandru also revealed that he did not take remuneration for heading such committees in the past too. “I have been doing all assignments even during the previous regime without remuneration. For heading the committee on Online Rummy, I didn’t even take administrative expenses. For the committee on juvenile homes, the government fixed my remuneration on par with the salary of a chief justice (Rs 2.5 lakh per month) and a vehicle. But I declined to accept them. I am going by autorickshaw. I am eligible for airfare but I will go by train and pay for my tickets.”

Chandru also said when the government offered five staff, he sent them back except for an office assistant.

Asked about the reasons for denying such bare minimum requirements provided by the government, a smiling Chandru, who is convalescing after an ENT surgery, said, “The government is paying me a pension for my lifetime since I worked as a judge for seven years. So, how can I get another remuneration for a public service like heading a committee? There is an accusation that every retired judge is after the government to get remunerative assignments. I want to dispel that notion.”

On the representations received from various quarters so far, Chandru said he has already started receiving suggestions to end differences based on caste or creed among students. So far, VCK MP D Ravikumar and DMK MLA N Ezhilan have given their views. Chandru said very soon, he would be visiting the boy who was assaulted by his classmates in Nanguneri and visiting schools, colleges and universities to elicit the views of all.

“I will be visiting the boys who are in government homes and all other stakeholders. The government has given a comprehensive reference. I have already issued an appeal to all concerned to offer their views and suggestions.”

