New digital 4K show at Tiruchy's Anna Science Centre doubles footfall

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Anna Science Centre-Planetarium in the city has seen a two-fold rise in footfall in the past couple of weeks after its Digital 4K show was launched in August 14.

Installed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the new facility has been attracting visitors from neighbouring districts as well. The centre was established in 1999 using the Japan-based photo-mechanical technology. The new France-based technology installed in a dome theatre was a novel experience for visitors, as several students from middle and high schools were found waiting in long queues when TNIE visited the centre on Friday. “It was a great experience,” said F Taufik, a Class 4 student who watched the show.

“Some of us even felt like we could touch those celestial bodies.” The 4K theatre has a capacity of 60 seats, said planetarium officials, and is the newest addition to the existing features such as the 3D theatre, environment gallery, evolution park, and others. The 4K show, however, has emerged as the favourite among visitors, who say it gives them an exciting virtual tour of outer space. Anna Science Centre- Planetarium Director R Ahilan said that plans to provide more facilities were in the pipeline.

“On average, about 4,000 to 6,000 people visit the centre. But, in recent weeks, the footfall has increased so much and we are getting so many enquiries on the 4K digital show. Considering recent footfall, we expect it to rise to about 12,000 per month. “There are also plans to establish a fun science gallery in the centre to present science and technology in an interesting manner. At present, those plans are in the initial stage,” said Ahilan.

