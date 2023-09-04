Home States Tamil Nadu

Outsourcing garbage collection: Workers to stage protest if laid off

Recently, the civic body has begun the process of outsourcing the segregated garbage collection and waste management work to private players, which was largely opposed by the sanitary workers.

Published: 04th September 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers undertaking garbage collection in Tiruchy | Express

sanitary labourers’ association urged CCMC to ensure that no sanitary workers are laid off during the transition of outsourcing the garbage collection work to private players.

By Express News Service

COIBATORE:  The sanitary labourers’ association urged Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to ensure that no sanitary workers are laid off during the transition of outsourcing the garbage collection work to private players.

Recently, the civic body has begun the process of outsourcing the segregated garbage collection and waste management work to private players, which was largely opposed by the sanitary workers. The workers organised several protests against the decision.

However, CCMC said the decision cannot be revoked as it is a government decision. Adding to this, rumours of CCMC laying off 525 contract sanitary workers began spreading like wildfire. Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association’s General Secretary Selvam said, “There are a total of 3,391 contract labourers, 453 truck drivers & cleaners and 640 DBC workers working in Coimbatore corporation. It is said that 525 people who have been working for many years with the CCMC are going to be fired. We strongly condemn this. We will go on strike if any of the workers are fired.”

“Some of us are forced to work from 6 am to 3.30 pm. If we don’t, the companies will not allow us to sign the attendance register. Also, no weekly off is provided to the employees. The days when we take off from coming to work are being written off as absent. The civic body must deal with the contract company properly and ensure that the necessary rights of the sanitary workers are preserved,” he added.

The representatives of the sanitary workers’ welfare association also submitted a list of demands with the CCMC Commissioner M Prtahap which include providing a weekly day off with no salary cut, fixing and following the work hours of starting work hours by 7 am instead of 6 am, and salary hike among others.
However, CCMC sources rubbished the rumours and said that no sanitary workers would be fired.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore city corporation Sanitary worker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp