New integrated township policy plans to turn TN’s urban agglomerates into world-class cities

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is chalking out an integrated township policy that could transform all urban agglomerates in Tamil Nadu into world-class cities.

In sync with the Gujarat integrated township model, the Tamil Nadu government now plans to make all townships self-sufficient with regard to social infrastructure. It is learnt that the policy is being framed keeping in view the vision of Chief Minister M K Stalin to make urban agglomerates world-class cities (Singara Tamil Nadu).

Sources said the promotion of integrated townships would generate huge employment opportunities besides generating substantial tax and non-tax revenue for the government. The policy being drafted by the state planning commission, also proposes that the townships should not include areas such as waterbodies, marshlands, quarries, wildlife corridors and notified forests.

The components of integrated townships are likely to include six hubs such as servicing, processing and manufacturing; business technology; healthcare; education; entertainment; and exhibition. The policy is being framed in the wake of land resources becoming scarce for development projects in Tamil Nadu. The state is now looking at adopting an integrated approach for planning satellite towns and urban growth centres.

According to housing department officials, the state aims to identify growth centres and synergise activities of all departments besides looking at partnerships with the private sector. This could also result in the creation of integrated townships in the peripheries.

Integrated townships are mammoth real estate projects that would have both residential and commercial complexes, and all associated infrastructure like roads, schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping centres, water treatment plants, drainage and sewage facilities, places of worship etc., that come together to form a miniature urban ecosystem.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Integrated townships are mammoth real estate projects having both residential and commercial complexes with associated infrastructure

Townships will not cover waterbodies, marshlands, quarries, wildlife corridors and notified forest areas

The policy is being framed in the wake of land resources becoming scarce for development projects in Tamil Nadu

