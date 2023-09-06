Six-year-old wild elephant injured after biting 'avuttukai' in Kovai dies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old female elephant which suffered an injury in its mouth after biting an avuttukai (country-made explosive), died without responding to treatment at MVN Chamber in Veerpandi in Thadagam Valley (North) on Tuesday evening.

It was field-level staff of the Coimbatore forest range that spotted the sick animal. After confirming that the animal’s injury was caused by avuttukai, veterinary officer A Sukumar started treatment at 7:30 a.m.

The officials tried to revive her by administering IV fluids, but the animal did not recover and died around 2.30 pm. The carcass was taken to a forest rest house at Mangarai where Sukumar along with assistant surgeon E Vijayaragavan conducted postmorterm.

Sources said the animal might have suffered the injury three weeks ago because of which she did not chew grass. Post-mortem revealed that the stomach was empty indicating the animal had not consumed any food for quite some time. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and an investigation is on. K Jayaraj DFO said the elephant might have come from Kerala and are trying to trace the location. A sniffer dog was pressed into service in the villages surrounding the area where the elephant was found to check for the presence of avuttukai.

N Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said, “We have been issuing pamphlets to make people aware that possessing weapons without licence is illegal. Without police support, the forest department cannot curtail the use of avuttukai. We suspect the hub for avuttukai making is Sirumugai. “ Further, he said the forest department should bookcases against suspects under non-bailable sections and should give them maximum punishment.

Jumbo died of illness in STR: Postmortem report

Erode: A male elephant, that was found dead in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on Monday, died due to illness, a post-mortem report has revealed. Frontline staff of the Sathyamangalam forest range found the body near Bheekripalayam during routine patrol duty on Monday. A team led by veterinary doctor Sadhasivam conducted the examination the next day. The elephant was probably seven years old. The post-mortem revealed that the reason for the death was illness. The body of the elephant was left in the forest for other animals to feed on.

