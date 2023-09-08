MK Stalin: BJP Giving Anti-Hindu spin to Udhaya’s comment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid a raging controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments about Sanatana Dharma, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the minister had only commented about the “inhuman principles” in Sanatana but the BJP is trying to brand his comments as anti-Hindu. The BJP is attempting to create divisions in the opposition alliance, INDIA, the CM said.

Unable to tolerate Udhayanidhi’s stance against oppressive principles, pro-BJP forces have spread a false narrative alleging that he had given a call for genocide, Stalin said in a statement, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is joining those targeting the TN minister when he could have easily verified the facts. “Udhayanidhi expressed his views on Sanatan principles that have been criticised as being discriminatory against SCs, tribals, and women.

There was no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs,” the CM said. “BJP-supported social media activists have widely circulated falsehoods in northern states but it’s important to note that Udhayanidhi had never used the word ‘genocide’ in either Tamil or English,” Stalin said.

Stalin asks if Sanatana leaders protect minorities

Expressing dismay over union ministers’ reluctance to verify facts, Stalin said, “Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who shared the same falsehood and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after his denial, these ministers did not retract their statements.”

He also expressed disappointment regarding the alleged instructions from the PM to give a proper response to Udhayanidhi’s remarks. “It’s disheartening that the PM has talked about a proper response to Udhayanidhi’s comments during a ministerial meeting,” Stalin said. Questioning Modi’s understanding about the falsehoods surrounding the issue, the CM asked,

“Despite having all the resources to verify any claim or report, is the PM unaware of these lies or is it a conscious choice? It raises questions about whether the PM is attempting to divert attention by invoking Sanatan. The PM has addressed issues like Manipur violence or the Rs 7.50 lakh crore irregularities highlighted in the CAG report regarding a central road scheme.

Yet, they convened a cabinet meeting on Sanatan. Can these leaders genuinely protect the Backward Castes, SC/STs and uplift women?” Attributing the BJP’s unease to the opposition alliance’s strength, he said, “The INDIA alliance, formed by parties opposed to the BJP, seems to have rattled the PM. His ‘one nation, one election’ proposal appears to be driven by that fear.

The BJP is not genuinely concerned about discriminatory practices in Sanatan but is desperate to create divisions within the opposition alliance.” Highlighting the achievements of his government in the realm of social justice, Stalin said TN now allows individuals of all castes to become temple priests and was the first state to grant equal property rights to women.

“The DMK has given to women what Sanatan principles had denied them. We respect the sentiments of every individual and strive to make them self-respecting citizens. Our movement ensures a peaceful life for everyone. We have promoted our ideology through enlightenment. If the BJP believes they can tarnish the reputation of the DMK, they will find themselves sinking in quicksand,” Stalin said.

Is PM not aware of these lies?

Is the PM unaware of these lies or is it his conscious choice? Is the PM, who has failed to keep his poll promises, attempting to divert attention from those issues by invoking Sanatana?

