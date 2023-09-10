Delay in removing dilapidated overhead water tank in Meensurutti school irks TN's Ariyalur villagers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Irked over the undue delay in razing down a dilapidated overhead water tank at the campus of the government higher secondary school in Meensurutti, Ariyalur district, residents and parents, raising concern about the safety of students, urged the district administration for its demolition. The proximity of the water tank to the school's playground is a cause of worry, rued parents.

About two years ago, the overhead water tank located close to the playground of the government higher secondary school, turned 40. Concerned over its poor condition posing a threat to students, residents and parents filed several complaints. Acting on the public demand, the authorities concerned decided for its demolition.

Accordingly, a new tank was constructed at a cost of Rs 36 lakh under the 15th Central Finance Commission Grant in 2021. However, no action was taken to raze down the old and damaged water tank despite several petitions being filed.

A 38-year-old faculty member, seeking anonymity, told TNIE, "It has been years since the construction of the new tank. Yet, the authorities have been postponing the demolition of the old water tank, which has cement peeling off at some spots. It poses a threat to students, who are usually spotted playing Kabaddi near the tank. It is also likely to fall off during the rainy season."

C Balasubramaniyan, a resident, said, "The new tank was constructed as a replacement. The delay in demolishing the old tank is of growing concern. There has been no response despite complaining to the panchayat president." When contacted, an official of the Ariyalur Rural Development Department told TNIE, "We have sent a proposal to the government for the demolition of the water tank. It will be demolished in 10 days."

