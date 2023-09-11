Over 1 crore women to get Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium from Sept 15: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 1.06 crore women heads of families in Tamil Nadu will start receiving Rs 1,000 per month as honorarium from September 15 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam. The amount will be credited directly to their bank accounts. In all, around 59 lakh applications have been rejected by officials after verification for various reasons.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said this on Monday after reviewing the arrangements for the launch of the scheme from Kancheepuram on September 15. The scheme will simultaneously be launched by ministers in all the districts on that day. About Rs 12,000 crore would be allocated per year for implementing the scheme, the CM said.

The CM said about 1.63 crore applications were received for availing the honorarium, and after scrutiny, 1,06,50,000 applications were found eligible. If the women whose applications were rejected approach officials, the officers must explain why their applications were rejected. An SMS should be sent to them in this regard. Women who could not get the honorarium can apply again, Stalin said.

“This Tamil Nadu government scheme has the highest number of beneficiaries and also needs the highest allocation of funds. The duty and responsibility to ensure its successful implementation lies with officials,” the CM said on Monday.

“Since more than one crore women are going to benefit from the scheme, it is equal to receiving one crore greetings. But even a minor mistake in implementing the scheme will bring a bad name to the government. Officials should ensure that no wrong is committed to any individual,” the CM said.

On September 15, a message would be sent to all beneficiaries containing a toll-free number for them to share any difficulty in drawing the honorarium, Stalin said. During the scheme’s launch on September 15, women who did not get the honorarium can get their doubts clarified with officials. “If a problem crops up, it would spread as big news across the state. So, officials should be careful. Collectors should monitor the implementation of the scheme continuously,” the CM said

