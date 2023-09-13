Tamil Nadu: No idol immersion in eco-sensitive waterbodies, says NGT

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the state government to take steps to avoid immersion of idols in eco-sensitive waterbodies, rivers, lakes and wetlands across Tamil Nadu.

The order was passed following a petition filed by Chennai resident Hariharan, who alleged non-compliance with guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) way back in 2020. He requested NGT to prohibit the immersion of idols in waterbodies and direct the government to create artificial ponds for the purpose.

The green bench also constituted a four-member committee, comprising the secretary of public works department, the commissioner of revenue administration, and the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headed by the environment secretary to simplify the guidelines in consonance with CPCB guidelines and enforce in all the districts.

“Eco-sensitive waterbodies like Pulicat Lake, rivers, estuaries, ramsar wetlands, etc. be consciously avoided. As the festival is fast approaching....let the authorities take necessary action... report be filed by the committee,” the order says. The bench posted the case for the next hearing on September 29.

In the guidelines, the CPCB had asked the states to immerse idols in designated artificial confined tanks/ponds as far as possible. In case immersion of idols in rivers, lakes or ponds is inevitable, a designated location (having proper approach, access, the corner portion of a river/pond/lake, having a shallow depth of water in river or lakes or ponds) should be identified by urban local bodies concerned.

At sea, CPCB said, immersion may be done between low-tide line and high-tide line and only at designated areas identified by the coastal zone management authorities. The low-tide line and high-tide lines may be identified and marked well in advance by the urban local bodies in consultation with the authorities and permitted only in non-ecosensitive areas.

Individual households are encouraged to use only eco-friendly idols made of natural clay and bio-degradable materials as decorative and pooja materials. As far as possible, immersion of small idols should be done at their homes in an eco-friendly manner in a bucket filled with water and the idol be kept in an immersed state until it dissolves completely.

