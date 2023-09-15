4,000 dengue cases, 3 deaths in Tamil Nadu this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past week, Pudukottai has been consistently reporting at least four dengue cases every day, with the active count currently standing at 29. Meanwhile, Chennai has recorded 32 cases in the last two months, including 12 cases and the death of a four-year-old boy this month alone.

Across the state, 204 cases have been reported in the last two weeks, of which 113 cases occurred in the last week alone, according to the data sourced from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The state has recorded 4,048 dengue cases and three deaths this year so far. The data show that from January to September, the state reported 4,048 dengue cases. Most cases were reported in January (866). However, the cases came down since February and again climbed to 535 in August. This month, till September 13, the state has reported 204 cases.

The health department has been conducting fever camps in areas where more fever cases are being reported. “Since last week, at least four dengue cases have been reported in the district daily. The district administration is taking all preventive measures,” said sources from the health department in Pudukkottai. The government Pudukkottai Medical College and Hospital has kept 75 beds ready for dengue treatment and also stocked up on essential medicines.

In Tiruchy, one patient has been admitted to a private hospital, said Deputy Director of Health A Subramani.In Cuddalore, six people were hospitalised after testing positive for dengue. “Six people from Panruti, Manjakuppam, and Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district have contracted dengue and are receiving treatment in a special ward at Government General Hospital, Cuddalore. None of them are in critical condition,” said Dr. Sarah Zeline Paul, Cuddalore district joint director of health services.

“If anyone experiences fever for more than two days, they should contact a doctor and follow the prescribed medical advice. Refrain from self-medication. A dedicated ward for dengue patients is available at Cuddalore GH for immediate treatment,” she added. In Villupuram, 12 patients are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital and Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital at Mundiyampakkam.

Special wards have been set up at medical colleges and government hospitals in Villupuram, Tindivanam, Gingee, Marakanam, and PHCs at the taluk level. In Vellore, six cases have been reported this month and two cases from Katpadi and Thorapadi on Thursday, said corporation officials. The patients had sought medical attention at the Christian Medical College Hospital. They initially came to the hospital for fever, and subsequent blood tests confirmed that they had dengue.

Preventive measures

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Thursday wrote to all district collectors to initiate preventive measures to control the outbreak of dengue as the state has been witnessing sporadic rain. He instructed collectors to ensure adequate domestic breeding checkers are deployed to check all households at least once a week.

He added that fogging should be performed in the morning and evening daily, apart from stocking up on insecticide, mass cleaning activities in all high-risk areas, and awareness programmes. Collectors were told to instruct all the deans and joint directors of health services to open fever clinics in upgraded government PHCs and government medical college hospitals if needed.

Scare & care

A total of 204 cases have been reported in the last two weeks across TN, of which 113 cases occurred in the last one week alone

Health secretary instructs to open fever clinics in upgraded government PHCs and government medical college hospitals

Collectors have been asked to open exclusive wards for management of fever and dengue cases based on need

If anyone experiences fever for more than two days, they should contact a doctor

Avoid self-medication

With inputs from Sinduja Jane (Chennai), Nacchinarkkiniyan (Tiruchy), Praveena (Vellore), Bagalavan (Cuddalore)

