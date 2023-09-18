Home States Tamil Nadu

Bodybuilder from Kanniyakumari expects government support for Spain competition

Kannan who is from Thamaraikuttivilai near Nagercoil is an MA graduate and has been nurturing his interest in bodybuilding, strength building, and sports since his teenage years.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Hailed as the Strong Man of Kanniyakumari, 40-year-old T Kannan portrays himself as someone who loves to challenge himself -- by doing the most difficult exercise routine and pulling heavy vehicles, cars, stones, and so on. He clinched the silver medal in the 85 kg category in the World Strongman Games that was held in Punjab in February 2023 and qualified for the Arnold Classic Europe & Fitness Sports Games to be held in Madrid, Spain next month. In view of the competition that would be held from October 13 to 15, the bodybuilder sought help from the state government in getting a sponsorship.

Kannan who is from Thamaraikuttivilai near Nagercoil is an MA graduate and has been nurturing his interest in bodybuilding, strength building, and sports since his teenage years. After qualifying for the international competition, he has devoted himself to practicing relentlessly for his performance in the under-80 category. However, he has been struggling to get sponsorship to attend the competition.  

Stating that he is the first person in Tamil Nadu's history to have qualified for the international Arnold Classic Strongman competition in a foreign country, Kannan said he can bring laurels to the country if the state government can cover his expenses in participating in the event.

"I practice daily for at least two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. I focus on exercise routines such as Iceland cross, log-lift for reps, Farmer's Carry, dumbbells, and ball-to-shoulder exercises during my preparation for the competition," he added.  

Kannan has already entered the Cholan Book of World Records for carrying a 370-kg car for 25 metres and pulling a 13.5-tonne heavy vehicle for a distance of 110 metres.

