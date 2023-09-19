Myth buster Acne

By Express News Service

Myth 1: Acne only develops in teenagers.

Fact: Acne can affect people of all ages, including adults. While it is most common during puberty due to hormonal changes, many adults continue to experience acne into their 20s, 30s, and even beyond. Sometimes drugs can also cause acne.

Myth 2: Acne is caused by dirty skin.

Fact: Acne is primarily caused by a combination of factors, including excess oil production, clogged pores, bacteria (Propionibacterium acnes), and inflammation. While keeping your skin clean is essential for overall hygiene, excessive scrubbing or harsh cleansers can irritate the skin and worsen acne.

Myth 2: Acne only affects the face.

Fact: Acne can affect various parts of the body, including back, shoulders, and sometimes armpit as well.

Myth 3: Certain foods, like chocolate and greasy foods, cause acne.

Fact: There is no direct link between specific foods like chocolate or greasy foods and acne. However, certain dietary factors, such as high glycemic index foods or dairy products, trigger or worsen acne.

Myth 4: Pimples develop if dandruff is falling on the face or shoulders.

Fact: Dandruff and pimples are two distinct skin issues, and one does not directly lead to the other .In fact, dandruff and pimples develop simultaneously because of excessive sebaceous gland activity

Myth 5: Applying toothpaste, Multani soil, or other materials will get rid of acne.

Fact: None of these remedies are effective for treating acne. Medically prescribed face washes and creams are more likely to work. Regarding popular face washes advertised on TV, their effectiveness depends on their specific ingredients and formulation.

Myth 6: Makeup and foundation do not cause acne.

Fact: Makeup and foundation can contribute to acne in some individuals. That's why doctors often recommend using lightweight makeup, oil-free foundation, and oil-free sunscreen products to minimize the risk of clogging pores and exacerbating acne.

Myth 7: Popping or squeezing pimples will cure them.

Fact: Picking, squeezing, or popping pimples can lead to scarring, infection, and further inflammation. It's best to leave acne lesions alone or seek professional treatment. It’s better to pop the myths around acne instead.

