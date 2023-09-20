Home States Tamil Nadu

Lawyers spar over Periyar, Anna birth anniversaries in Tamil Nadu

They argued that the event was not related to legal fraternity and speakers might touch upon sanatana dharma.

Published: 20th September 2023

Advocates

Advocates signing a petition at Tiruchy bar association on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The district court was rife with commotion on Tuesday after the principal district judge denied permission for an event planned at the bar association’s hall to mark the birth anniversaries of Periyar and  Anna.

While the event was to have a speech by advocate Gangai Selvan, it was opposed by a group of advocates led by S Mariappan, who collected 51 of their signatures and submitted a representation to the principal district judge seeking to not give permission to conduct it.

They argued that the event was not related to legal fraternity and speakers might touch upon sanatana dharma.  Against this backdrop, a notice titled, ‘Official memorandum of the principal district judge’ was put up  saying principal district judge denied permission for it.

Following this, a group of advocates collected signatures from Bar members in favour of the celebrations. The Bar’s general body meeting was convened, which decided to mark the birth anniversaries of Periyar and Anna every year in a hall outside.

