Karaikal fishermen go on indefinite strike over undue delay in harbour development

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Fishing-related activities came to a standstill in Karaikal on Thursday as the fisherfolk here called for an indefinite strike over the undue delay in taking up development works at the Karaikal Fishing Harbour. The strike would go on until unmet demands are fulfilled, said the fisherfolk.

“Fund was allotted years ago for the development of the fishing harbour. However, the work order was not passed, resulting in an undue delay that has been affecting our livelihood,” rued K Sivakumar, a fisher-representative from Karaikalmedu village.

The fishing harbour in Karaikal was constructed 14 years ago. The fisherfolk have been demanding a facelift for the harbour owing to an increase in the number of boats being berthed. They have been urging the government of Puducherry to extend the wharf and dredge the estuary.

“There has been undue delay, causing inconvenience to the fisherfolk,” said G Mani, a fisher-representative from Keezhakasakudimedu village. Karaikal Collector A Kulothungan told TNIE, “We have informed the fishermen that we are sending an updated proposal to both the Union and the Puducherry government. Once approved, the work would kick off.”

A meeting was convened at the fishing harbour that saw the participation of representatives from eleven fishing hamlets. Resolutions were passed to hold rallies, shutdowns, and demonstrations in the coming days.

