Tiruchy businessman mounts conservation call for Marwari horses

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old real estate developer’s pets steal many a glance when he rides them through the streets of the city and along the banks of River Cauvery as his herd of seven horses is of the Marwari breed – which is said to be an endangered species.

V Ram Prabhu of Varaganeri, whose horses he says have bagged awards in several fairs, says it is upon us to conserve them. Nurturing his interest in horses since his school days by reading on them and riding them, Ram Prabhu in 2016 took it forward by purchasing Marwari horses from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He currently owns seven of them, five of which are mares.

While he does not take the breed, which has ‘flying horse’ as a moniker, to races, he said that they have fetched awards in several horse fairs held across the country. Of the ones in his stables ranging between two and ten years in age, Ram Prabhu said they would be used for breeding. However, their offspring would not be sold off but gifted, he added.

"The native Marwari breed is now endangered. We must reclaim them as they are our pride. Native breeds are low on maintenance and can withstand extreme climatic conditions,” he said. Mentioning that he takes the horses out to his farm nearby and by the river banks every morning and evening, Ram Prabhu – who is pursuing his father’s line of realty trade -- said his friends, family members and children also ride them.

“Horse riding is not only for physical fitness but also is a mental exercise. It calms the mind and helps me in many other ways,” he added. “During the reign of kings, warriors were not first taught sword fighting or engaged in physical training but taught how to ride a horse. It was so because the belief was that if one knew how to tackle a horse, he can handle all other problems. It still is believed so," he remarked.

