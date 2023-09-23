Jumbo-Proof Trenches in Kovai region to be extended by 25 km

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The forest department plans to increase elephant-proof trenches (EPT) by 25 km in seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore division to prevent elephants from entering human habitats.

The department will also carry out maintenance work in the existing 150 km length of trenches along the forest boundary in seven forest ranges, including Coimbatore, Boluvampatti, Madukkarai, Mettupalayam, Sirumugai, Karamadai and Periyanaickenpalayam.

According to sources, the department has sent a proposal to the state government seeking administrative sanction for the work under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Greening Project, Special Area Development Project, Project Elephant and Project Tiger.

Speaking to TNIE, N Jayaraj, District Forest Officer Coimbatore, said, “The district forest cover has a boundary of up to 350 km with human habitations. The department has already created EPT for 150 km to prevent human-animal conflict. As it was made a decade ago, the trenches should be cleaned silt would have accumulated in it. We have sought funds to carry out maintenance works.”

He said the formation of a new EPT will be prioritised for the Coimbatore, Madukkarai and Sirumugai ranges, based on the history of elephant intrusion incidents. He further said tribal areas will also be given focus. “Once the works are completed, the number of elephant intrusions into human habitation will be reduced,” he added.

COIMBATORE: The forest department plans to increase elephant-proof trenches (EPT) by 25 km in seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore division to prevent elephants from entering human habitats. The department will also carry out maintenance work in the existing 150 km length of trenches along the forest boundary in seven forest ranges, including Coimbatore, Boluvampatti, Madukkarai, Mettupalayam, Sirumugai, Karamadai and Periyanaickenpalayam. According to sources, the department has sent a proposal to the state government seeking administrative sanction for the work under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Greening Project, Special Area Development Project, Project Elephant and Project Tiger. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, N Jayaraj, District Forest Officer Coimbatore, said, “The district forest cover has a boundary of up to 350 km with human habitations. The department has already created EPT for 150 km to prevent human-animal conflict. As it was made a decade ago, the trenches should be cleaned silt would have accumulated in it. We have sought funds to carry out maintenance works.” He said the formation of a new EPT will be prioritised for the Coimbatore, Madukkarai and Sirumugai ranges, based on the history of elephant intrusion incidents. He further said tribal areas will also be given focus. “Once the works are completed, the number of elephant intrusions into human habitation will be reduced,” he added.